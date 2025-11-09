ED attaches assets of Popular Front of India worth over Rs 67 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 67.03 crore belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI), taking the total value of attached assets to Rs 129 crore so far.

The properties attached include SDPI’s land in Thiruvananthapuram, the Education and Culture Trust in Pandalam, the Islamic Centre Trust in Wayanad, the Periyar Valley Charitable Trust in Aluva, and the Valluvanadan Trust in Palakkad.

The PFI has been accused of working against the nation, conducting hawala transactions, and using foreign funds to support terrorist activities. In 2022, the Central government banned the organisation for five years, citing concerns related to national security.

Earlier, ED had conducted raids on PFI offices and leaders’ residences. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also carried out raids in Kerala.