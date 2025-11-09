High-level panel gives nod for rural infrastructure works worth Rs 1,441 crore across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary on Saturday granted in-principle approval for various infrastructure development projects amounting to Rs 1,441.24 crore under NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund Tranche 31.

The projects were recommended considering the normative allocation of Rs 550 crore under the tranche.

Projects worth Rs 159.64 crore were approved for the forest department, including the construction of Rapid Response Units, forest station complexes, and infrastructure development for forest offices.

Under the electricity department, Rs 199.70 crore has been sanctioned for installing 5,689 solar pumps for beneficiaries of the agriculture department.

The water resources department has received a recommendation of Rs 176.42 crore for irrigation projects, mainly focusing on the renovation of canals under the Pazhassi and Karapuzha irrigation schemes. The Kerala Land Development Corporation was allotted Rs 261 crore for six projects, including the renovation and development of ponds in Thrissur, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts.

Under the social justice department, Rs 73 crore was allocated for the construction of a 250-bed rehabilitation hospital and an academic block at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The agriculture department has approved projects worth Rs 176.14 crore, including the establishment of 26 Smart Krishi Bhavans across 12 districts, infrastructure development in various paddy fields of Alappuzha district, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation activities in Kannur district.