‘I will speak my mind... no political system made me’

What about political colouring?

See, in a democracy, what do you do? A majority of Indians have elected a political dispensation. They will do whatever they want. Have they done anything wrong? We gave them the power to do the things that they are doing. The beauty of democracy is that we can change them. However, of all the countries that I have travelled to, I would say my country is the best.

Malayalam films are also making use of AI and technological advancements...

It is the need of the hour. If we don’t change, our films will be rejected. The new generation has the appetite and also the opportunity to consume the best in the world at the click of a button. The beauty of Malayalam cinema is that we are still making films based on our people... our voices. What has Hindi cinema done? There is no middle class in those films. So what happened? Those films got rejected. The corporates came and destroyed Hindi cinema. But that is not so in Malayalam.

How did you come under the scanner of the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ team?

One day, while working in ‘Gajani,’ I received a call from a friend. He told me, “Resul Bhai, there is one film Danny Boyle is making in India, and we are doing the line production. I have recommended your name for sound production.” This was a big moment for me. In my hostel room at the Film Institute, I had a poster of the movie ‘Trainspotting’. So Danny Boyle was the name I woke up to every day. I said I’m in.

There is a story that you faced discrimination on the sets of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and you planned to walk out. Is that true?

(Smiles) That was imbecile me, I would say, looking back. It was not racial discrimination. Let’s be very clear about it. I felt I was not being heard. We had challenges. We shot in a small room. All the small lights were making so much hum, which was undesirable. When I’m doing live mixing, I want to see the action live and I want to see it through the monitor. We didn’t have any space. So I found a space near the roof.

We took two or three shots. In one shot, the cameraman just looked up and he saw me. He said, “Hey, Resul is in the frame,” and asked me to come down. I said no because that was the only spot I could get. I felt very offended. Danny also supported him. I said that wasn’t right and I was quitting if that’s so. Danny came up to me and said he was sorry for having made an error of judgement and asked me to stay. So, I went back. Now, I thank God that I went back… (laughs).