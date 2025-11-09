Kerala Minister K N Balagopal’s vehicle hit by overtaking car; driver found drunk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have found that the driver of the car, which hit the car in which Finance Minister K N Balagopal was travelling, was under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday at Vamanapuram, Venjaramoodu, while the minister was traveling from Kottarakkara to Thiruvananthapuram.

The driver has been identified as Mathew Thomas (45), a native of Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. Medical tests conducted after he was taken into custody confirmed alcohol consumption. His vehicle, a Tata Nexon EV, reportedly attempted to overtake another car traveling in the same direction from Thiruvananthapuram to Elanthoor and hit the minister’s car coming from the opposite side.

Following the accident, Venjaramoodu police reached the spot and took the driver into custody and registered a case. He was later released following the completion of legal procedures.

The minister and his fellow passengers escaped unharmed. After the incident, Minister Balagopal continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram in the car of MLA G. Stephen, who had been following behind.