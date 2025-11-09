Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayurappan; donates Rs 15 Crore for Devaswom hospital construction

GURUVAYUR: Reliance Industries Chairman Mr. Mukesh Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple on Sunday morning, offered prayers to Sri Guruvayurappan, and completed the holy darshan by making an offering at the sopanam steps.

Following his temple visit, Mr. Ambani met with the Devaswom (temple administrative body) officials. He formally handed over a cheque for Rs 15 Crore as the first installment of his donation towards the construction of the Devaswom Multi-Specialty Hospital.

Mukesh Ambani arrived by helicopter at the Sreekrishna College ground at 7:30 AM. He was received by Devaswom Chairman Dr. V.K. Vijayan, Governing Body Member C. Manoj, and Administrator O.B. Arun Kumar, and was felicitated with a ponnadai (shawl).

Due to restrictions for special darshan on a public holiday, he entered the temple by booking a neiyy vilakku (ghee lamp offering) for 25 persons. He worshipped Sri Guruvayurappan inside the nalambalam, made his offering, and received prasad (blessed offerings) from the melshanti (Chief Priest).

He was presented with various prasadam items like kalabham (sandalwood paste), thirumudi mala (sacred garland), fruits, and sugar by the devaswom chairman. He was also gifted a mural painting as a token from the Devaswom.

The Devaswom chairman and governing body member presented him with the blueprint for the proposed Multi-Specialty Hospital and the project document for a modern veterinary hospital intended for the care of the temple elephants. Ambani assured the Chairman of all necessary support and officially handed over the Rs 15 crore cheque for the hospital construction.

He also assured them of the opportunity to provide excellent care for the temple elephants based on the model of the Reliance-owned Vantara Wildlife Conservation Centre in Gujarat.

Mr. Ambani concluded his visit, expressing satisfaction after receiving the blessings of Sri Guruvayurappan, and departed from Guruvayur around 8:00 am.