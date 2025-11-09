Students sing RSS Gana Geetham at Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch sparks row

KOCHI: A video of students singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Gana Geetham during the inaugural journey of the third Vande Bharat train has sparked a major controversy. The video, initially shared by Southern Railway with a caption “students singing patriotic songs”, was later taken down following widespread criticism.

The video shows students singing the song, associated with the RSS, in the train. Politicians from across the spectrum have condemned the incident, accusing the railways of attempting to “saffronise” the function.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have condemned the incident. The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many calling for an explanation from the railways.

In a statement shared by the CMO, the CM protested the move by the southern railway. “Including the song of the RSS, which constantly spreads anti-religious hatred and communal divisive politics, in the official programme of the government is a violation of constitutional principles,” he said. “Using the country’s largest public sector undertaking, the Railways, by the Sangh Parivar for spreading its communal political propaganda, is unacceptable,” he added.

Satheesan said the event is shocking and absolutely unacceptable. “RSS Gana Geetham sung at the Vande Bharat flag-off in Kerala — a shocking reminder of how Sangh ideology is seeping into official events. Even a national railway function is not spared from saffronisation,” he said.

Responding to the row, Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School principal K P Dinto told TNIE that the railways had no role in the incident, describing it as a spontaneous response by the children when asked to sing by reporters.