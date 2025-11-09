Virtual queue booking mandatory for Sabarimala darshan: Police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pilgrims coming to Sabarimala for darshan without virtual queue booking may face inconvenience and long waiting times, the state police have informed.

In a detailed press release on Saturday, the police informed that virtual queue booking is essential for darshan. “Devotees should strictly adhere to the time slot allotted in the booking. Spot bookings are very limited. Therefore it is not possible to accommodate all devotees arriving without virtual queue booking. Also, pilgrims from other states should plan their journey in such a way that they reach only within the allotted time,” said the statement.

The state police also issued a slew of instructions to the pilgrims. According to which, pilgrims should use the traditional path - Marakoottam, Saramkuthy, Nadapanthal to reach Sannidhanam. They should follow the queue system to reach Pathinettampadi, and use Nadapanthal fly-over for return journey.

Identification cards with address and contact numbers should be hung on the neck of children, aged, and malikapurams, said the release. Pilgrims can contact helpline number 14432 to approach police for emergency response in crisis situations.