Witness to history in making, Gouri Amma's home to become a museum

ALAPPUZHA: The house that once echoed with the political debates and dreams of Kerala's first woman minister, KR Gouri Amma, is set to be transformed into a museum and study centre. Kalathilparambu house in Chathanattu, Alappuzha, which witnessed many defining moments in the state's political history, including discussions that shaped the landmark Land Reforms Act, will soon open its doors as a living memorial to one of Kerala's most iconic leaders.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the project, which will be executed under the supervision of Vasthuvidya Gurukulam, Aranmula. The gurukulam has been entrusted with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to preserve and renovate the more than 70-year-old structure without compromising its historic character.
KR Gouri Amma and her husband, TV Thomas, who were cabinet colleagues in the EMS Namboodiripad governments of 1957 and 1967, purchased the house in 1960. It became the setting for several significant political developments that influenced the course of Kerala's history. After their separation, Gouri Amma continued to live in the house until her death, remaining an enduring symbol of resilience and progressive politics.
"The process of converting the house into a memorial has begun," said PC Beena Kumari, trustee of the Gouri Amma Foundation. "Experts from Vasthuvidya Gurukulam are preparing the DPR. Once it is completed, the plan will be submitted to the government. The state has already allocated Rs 2 crore for the project. If additional funds are needed, Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan has assured support from his local area development fund."
Beena Kumari added that the existing structure will be preserved, with new sections constructed for the study centre. "The complex will include a museum, library, dormitory, and research facilities. The museum and library will showcase rare photographs, documents, and artefacts related to Gouri Amma's life and her invaluable contributions to Kerala's political and social transformation," she said.
Originally named Chathanattu, the house was rechristened after Gouri Amma's ancestral home in Pattanakkad, Alappuzha. Their marriage on May 30, 1957, symbolised not just a personal bond but also the union of two fiery political minds. Yet, history took its own course, when the Communist Party split and Gouri Amma joined the CPM while TV Thomas remained with the CPI. The two lived under the same roof as leaders of opposing political fronts, embodying the ideological intensity of their time.
Even after their parting, the house stood as a silent witness to Kerala's political evolution, a place where ideals were debated, reforms were drafted, and history was written. When the Kalathilparambu Museum opens, it will not only preserve the memory of a pioneering leader but also invite new generations to study and reflect on the social movements that shaped modern Kerala.