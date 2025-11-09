Witness to history in making, Gouri Amma's home to become a museum

ALAPPUZHA: The house that once echoed with the political debates and dreams of Kerala's first woman minister, KR Gouri Amma, is set to be transformed into a museum and study centre. Kalathilparambu house in Chathanattu, Alappuzha, which witnessed many defining moments in the state's political history, including discussions that shaped the landmark Land Reforms Act, will soon open its doors as a living memorial to one of Kerala's most iconic leaders.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the project, which will be executed under the supervision of Vasthuvidya Gurukulam, Aranmula. The gurukulam has been entrusted with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to preserve and renovate the more than 70-year-old structure without compromising its historic character.

KR Gouri Amma and her husband, TV Thomas, who were cabinet colleagues in the EMS Namboodiripad governments of 1957 and 1967, purchased the house in 1960. It became the setting for several significant political developments that influenced the course of Kerala's history. After their separation, Gouri Amma continued to live in the house until her death, remaining an enduring symbol of resilience and progressive politics.