Actor Anupama files complaint over cyber harassment

KOCHI: Actor Anupama Parameswaran, on Sunday, stated that she has initiated legal action against a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu for allegedly circulating morphed pictures of her and spreading false allegations on social media. In a message posted on Instagram, the actor revealed that she has filed a complaint with the Kerala Cyber crime police regarding the incident.

According to Anupama, she recently came across an Instagram profile that was posting inappropriate and false content about her and her family, while tagging her friends and co-actors.

Further probe revealed that the person had created multiple fake accounts to spread defamatory posts. “The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations – it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online,” she wrote.

However, the actor said she has chosen not to reveal the suspect’s identity due to her young age.