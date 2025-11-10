After Kuttanad, govt to expand water ‘safari’ to Kannur, Kollam

KOCHI: Forget the laid-back backwater cruises, Kerala’s inland waters are about to get a booster shot of culture, tradition, and tourism.

Following the announcement of the highly ambitious Kuttanad Safari, inspired by the desert safaris in West Asia, the state water transport department (SWTD) is set to replicate this culturally immersive tourism model in both Kannur and Kollam. The goal is to augment the tourist appeal by tailoring the “safari” experience to the unique traditions and waterways of the northern and southern regions.

“The initiative is set to redefine how visitors experience Kerala, diving deep into local art, authentic cuisine, and hidden histories. We’ll soon launch the Kuttanad Safari, which was conceived by the transport minister. This ambitious model, centered around Alappuzha’s stunning Pathiramanal Island, is now slated for immediate replication in Parassinikadavu [Kannur] and Kollam to create a truly statewide water-adventure circuit,” SWTD director Shaji V Nair told TNIE.

The northern safari will course through the Valapattanam River, from Parassinikadavu. The draw here is theyyam, the sacred folk art of Malabar, turning a luxury cruise into a cultural pilgrimage. “Visitors will be treated to this ritual art form, capitalising on the many temples in the Parassinikadavu region,” the official explained.