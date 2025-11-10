After Kuttanad, govt to expand water ‘safari’ to Kannur, Kollam

KOCHI: Forget the laid-back backwater cruises, Kerala’s inland waters are about to get a booster shot of culture, tradition, and tourism.
Following the announcement of the highly ambitious Kuttanad Safari, inspired by the desert safaris in West Asia, the state water transport department (SWTD) is set to replicate this culturally immersive tourism model in both Kannur and Kollam. The goal is to augment the tourist appeal by tailoring the “safari” experience to the unique traditions and waterways of the northern and southern regions.
“The initiative is set to redefine how visitors experience Kerala, diving deep into local art, authentic cuisine, and hidden histories. We’ll soon launch the Kuttanad Safari, which was conceived by the transport minister. This ambitious model, centered around Alappuzha’s stunning Pathiramanal Island, is now slated for immediate replication in Parassinikadavu [Kannur] and Kollam to create a truly statewide water-adventure circuit,” SWTD director Shaji V Nair told TNIE.
The northern safari will course through the Valapattanam River, from Parassinikadavu. The draw here is theyyam, the sacred folk art of Malabar, turning a luxury cruise into a cultural pilgrimage. “Visitors will be treated to this ritual art form, capitalising on the many temples in the Parassinikadavu region,” the official explained.
In the south, the experience will be anchored around Munroe Island, leveraging its serene backwaters and intricate canals to offer a tranquil, yet deeply authentic rural experience. Munroe is a cluster of eight islands at the confluence of the Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River.
On Tuesday, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar launched construction work of an eco-friendly amphitheatre on Pathiramanal Island — which will serve as the key staging post of the Kuttanad Safari.
“The theatre will be constructed in one-and-a-half months, following which we will launch the Kuttanad Safari. It’s inspired by the desert safaris in the Gulf. There, they make use of the desert, here we use our lakes and backwaters.
There, they use Land Cruisers, here we use our boats. With strong backing from the KSRTC budget tourism cell — which will shuttle tourists to the safari from across the state — Kerala is gearing up to firmly position these unique backwater spots on the world tourism map,” the minister said.
Investment in heritage
The Kuttanad Safari pilot promises a full-day engrossing experience. Visitors will board in the morning, savouring an authentic local breakfast before heading to Pathiramanal. Here, the true magic happens: Forgotten cultural treasures like the ancient musical storytelling of ‘villadichan pattu’, live demonstrations of traditional coir-making, and intricate coconut-leaf weaving will take centre stage.
The initiative will also support local artists and traders, making every ticket a direct investment in the region’s heritage. “The island will be declared a plastic-free zone, CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure the safety of visitors. We’re also planning to start another boat service to facilitate site-seeing of tourists staying at resorts nearby that don’t have their own boats. The tickets can be booked online, and the vessel will pick up visitors from the nearest jetty,” the minister said.