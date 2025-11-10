Aquaculture output offers hope amid climate impact on fisheries in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s aquaculture sector is witnessing steady growth, offering hope for the state’s fish supply in the face of declining marine production due to climate change. Officials with the fisheries department said that nearly 50,000 farmers are currently engaged in aquaculture activities, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years.

According to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kerala’s marine fish production registered a marginal decline of 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year, dropping to 0.61 million tonnes. The decrease has been attributed to the impact of cyclonic storms, rising sea temperatures, and increased heatwave days that affected fishing activities.

While oil sardine landings saw a slight improvement, other major species — such as Indian mackerel — witnessed a steep fall. In the long run, however, the growing aquaculture production would help the state bridge the supply gap, the officials noted.

“So far, we haven’t recorded an alarming drop in fish production. But climate change is expected to impact marine catch in the future. We are already preparing for such a situation and many farmers are showing keen interest in aquaculture. The department is providing financial support and necessary training to promote the sector,” a senior fisheries department official told TNIE.