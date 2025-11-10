Body shaming of actor Gouri Kishan: AMMA president Swetha Menon calls for apology

KOCHI: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Swetha Menon has demanded a proper apology from the YouTuber involved in the body shaming of actor Gouri G Kishan. “I don’t think what he offered was an apology. We are all with Gouri — all women are with her. We want a better apology,” Swetha told reporters in Kochi on Sunday.

The row was sparked when the journalist asked actor Aditya about lifting Gouri in a scene, referring to her weight. Gouri, who chose not to react immediately, later spoke about her discomfort in a separate interview. The issue escalated on Thursday after the film’s press screening, when the same journalist defended his earlier question, prompting Gouri to confront him directly.