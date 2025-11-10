Congress expels panchayat president in Kollam for defying party directives

KOLLAM: Vettikkavala panchayat president Thalachira Aziz has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for allegedly defying party directives and engaging in activities against its interests.

The disciplinary action follows his public praise of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar during the inauguration of the Nirappil–Thalachira road recently. Aziz, who presided over the function, was seen applauding the minister on stage, a move that drew strong criticism from within the party.

Earlier, Aziz had been removed from the post of Congress ward president and issued a show-cause notice. A meeting chaired by Congress constituency president V G Ujjwala Kumar decided to assign the ward president’s post to B G Nassar. DCC president P Rajendra Prasad had also sought an explanation from Aziz within three days.

Party sources said the explanation submitted by Aziz was found unsatisfactory. Leaders alleged that Aziz convened development-related meetings without party approval and had not attended any party committee meetings for the past three months.

Constituency leaders said they had prior information that he intended to praise the minister during the road inauguration, which led several office-bearers to stay away from the event.

Aziz has been serving as president for the past year.