Kannan continues to make areca palm lice combs in Kannur, keeps alive legacy of timeless charm

KANNUR: Sitting in his small shed near the old bus stand in Kannur, 56-year-old Kannan, a craftsman from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, has been making traditional areca palm lice combs for more than three decades.

Day after day, he carefully shapes each comb by hand, continuing a craft that has almost vanished with time. Despite modern trends and the rise of factory-made alternatives, his humble workshop still draws the attention of passersby who stop to admire and buy his handmade creations, keeping his age-old craft alive in the heart of the city.

He came to Kannur with his father 36 years ago. “It was from him that I learnt the art of making traditional combs. Using areca palm, he would craft each lice comb carefully, a process that takes around 15 minutes. Machines cannot achieve the perfection that handmade combs have, as true precision comes only through skilled hands and careful craftsmanship,” Kannan told TNIE.

The small shed stands as a symbol of his unwavering dedication, even as other shops around him have grown into larger establishments. From his modest workspace made of tarpaulin sheets, without doors or any modern setup, he continues to craft combs by hand, holding on to the same simplicity and passion that have defined his work for decades.

His days are unpredictable. Some days, every comb he makes finds a buyer, while on others, only two or three are sold. Yet he continues to carry forward the legacy his father passed down to him.