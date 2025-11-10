Kerala DME gives clean chit to doctors in heart patient’s death; family says unacceptable

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five days after K Venu, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kollam, died of heart failure at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has given a clean chit to the cardiology department, despite damning allegations by the patient and his family of neglect and delay in treatment.

The preliminary report, expected to be submitted to Health Minister Veena George on Monday, claimed that treatment protocols had been followed and the case sheet showed no lapses. The findings were based solely on statements from the doctors involved.

The report noted that “communication errors” with the patient might need separate examination.

The findings stood in stark contrast to the allegations levelled by Venu before his death. In an audio message sent to his friends, the ailing driver described being left on the floor of the hospital without attention for five days, despite being an emergency cardiac patient.

“If anything happens to me, the hospital staff should be held responsible,” he said in the recording. Venu died of heart failure on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Sindhu, wife of Venu, rubbished the probe report, saying they will not accept it. She reiterated that the family was kept in the dark throughout Venu’s five-day ordeal.

“There was clear negligence in treatment and the manner in which they dealt with the patient,” she said.

The health minister had ordered an inquiry following complaints from Venu’s family. Venu’s death sparked a major controversy with various political parties accusing the government of neglecting the public health system. Amid the allegations, calls have intensified for a thorough investigation guided by Supreme Court protocols and involving a multidisciplinary panel of experts.