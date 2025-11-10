Kerala local body election to be held in two phases on December 9 and 11, counting of votes on Dec 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elections to local self-government bodies in Kerala will be conducted in two phases on December 9 and 11, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan announced at a press conference on Monday. With the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

Nomination papers can be filed until November 21, with scrutiny scheduled for November 22 and withdrawals allowed until November 24.

Polling will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts on December 9, while Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will vote on December 11.

A total of 23,576 wards across 1,199 local bodies will go to the polls. Votes will be counted on December 13, and the entire election process will conclude by December 18.