Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses govt of misusing public funds for 'Nava Kerala Survey’

KOCHI: Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday accused the CPM-led LDF government of misusing public resources for political purposes through its ‘Nava Kerala Survey’ ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan said that while the LDF or CPM has every right to conduct a political survey on its own, doing so using public funds and government machinery is unacceptable.

“It is squad work for the LDF and CPM ahead of the upcoming elections, carried out at government expense. We will strongly oppose it,” he said.

He also questioned the timing and purpose of launching such a survey just months before the polls.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the Nava Kerala Survey aims to collect public feedback on development and welfare initiatives implemented over the past 10 years.

‘Central, state govts have ruined lives of fisherfolk’

Kochi: The central and state governments have made the lives of fisherfolk in the state miserable, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Fishermen’s Congress’ Ernakulam district conference.

Union government’s moves, like deep-sea mining and granting permission for large vessels, are destroying the marine fish wealth, he said. Further, he said the state government has been reluctant in giving subsidised kerosene to fishermen. Satheesan said the UDF will return to power by winning 100 seats and prioritise solving the problems of the fishing community.