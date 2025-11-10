Kin alleges negligence as woman dies of infection post delivery at SAT Hospital Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile, former union minister V Muraleedharan, who joined the family’s protest, demanded an independent investigation by a panel in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, rather than one conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

He condemned repeated instances of alleged medical negligence. “The recurrent instances show that the state’s health system is on ventilator. The family deserves justice, and those responsible must be held accountable. It’s also concerning that the family had to spend Rs 1 lakh on her treatment,” said Muraleedharan.

On the other hand, the hospital witnessed tense moments on Sunday when Congress members attempted to force their way inside. Hospital authorities, however, denied any wrongdoing.

SAT Hospital superintendent Dr Bindu S stated that the delivery had been completed within 45 minutes of membrane rupture, eliminating the possibility of intrapartum sepsis. “Acinetobacter is a common opportunistic bacterium, typically affecting immunocompromised patients or those with prolonged hospital stays,” she said,

Dr Sreekumari, who treated Sivapriya, maintained that the patient had been stable upon discharge. “We monitored her closely after delivery. There were no complications. She was later readmitted with fever and diarrhoea, and the wounds might have become infected as a result,” she explained.

Hosp under scrutiny; experts call for probe

Unnikrishnan S @T’Puram: Health experts have called for a comprehensive probe into the death of the woman after allegedly contracting an infection from one of the state’s leading mother-and-child hospitals. They believe the infection was most likely acquired from the hospital rather than from the patient’s home. “The mother was healthy and had a normal delivery. She was discharged on the third day but was readmitted the very next day. This timeline suggests a higher likelihood of hospital-acquired infection,” said a senior doctor. He stressed that the delivery environment and the personnel involved should be part of the investigation. “It’s important to examine whether this pathogen has been prevalent in the labour room recently,” he said.