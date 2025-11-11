After air gun slip up, Kerala teen ‘fires’ up police, media with gang yarn

KASARGOD: A 14-year-old toying with his father’s air gun placed the entire district police force on tenterhooks and caused high drama, as he fabricated a story to escape reprimand after shattering the balcony glass of his home with the firearm. Police scoured CCTV footage, deployed forensic teams, collected ballistic analysis on Sunday to finally conclude that something was amiss.

On Saturday night, Uppala resident Ismail Sinan filed a complaint with Manjeshwar police about an unidentified person shooting the glass panel on the balcony of his home, shattering it and causing a Rs 25,000 damage between 5.45 pm and 5.53 pm. Police booked a case for manufacturing, selling, possessing prohibited arms and mischief of a serious nature. Sinan’s father Aboobacker Siddik lives in Qatar while his family stays at their house in Uppala.

The FIR caused an uproar as media teams rushed to Uppala, which was notorious for gang wars and links to gold smuggling in the past. “Some media houses even reported a spike in the crime rate in Uppala following the incident,” a police officer said.

There was speculation of the involvement of a Kozhikode-based gang that had visited Uppala recently after a gold-smuggling deal went wrong. Adding to the flutter, a Mangaluru-based history-sheeter Thoppi alias Naufal, 45, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the railway tracks near Uppala last week.