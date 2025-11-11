Kerala

Delhi blast: Kerala police intensified vigil in state; bomb squads, K9 units on standby

The police have asked the public to remain vigilant and inform them on 112 in case they find any suspicious items.
An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo | PTI)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have intensified vigil in the wake of the deadly bomb blast in New Delhi that claimed multiple lives. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar issued a circular asking police personnel to raise their guard. Special checking will be held in crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands and places of worship.

Bomb squads and K9 units have been kept on standby. The police have asked the public to remain vigilant and inform them on 112 in case they find any suspicious items.

Police have already tightened security cover with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to visit the state capital in the first week of December in connection with the Navy Day celebrations.

