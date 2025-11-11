Go beyond Chachaji, embrace Rajaji, says Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Championing ‘centrist liberalism’, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has said it was high time the country moved beyond the Nehruvian statist model and 1991 liberalisation framework, the two streams that have long defined India’s political discourse.

He also suggested that India now needed a political formation inspired by the Swatantra Party, founded by C Rajagopalachari and Minoo Masani, instead of relying on existing constructs of liberalism, socialism, and cultural nationalism.

Political observers see Tharoor’s latest articulation as an attempt to redefine centrist politics in India, seeking a space between the Congress’s socialist legacy and the BJP’s cultural nationalism.

In an article titled 'The uses of centrist liberalism in India’s ideas-starved politics, published in an English periodical, Tharoor lamented that like elsewhere, liberalism in India is also facing a crisis of legitimacy, with attacks from both the left and the right. The left, he said, views liberalism as an elitist doctrine that enables crony capitalism, while the right dismisses it as a Western colonial import alien to Indian tradition.