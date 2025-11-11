Kerala tops fast movers list in ease of doing business with 99.3% score

KOCHI: Kerala has once again emerged as one of India’s top performers in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, securing the Top Achiever position in the Fast Movers category under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024. The announcement was made at the Udyog Samagam 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday.
The award was presented to State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in recognition of Kerala’s outstanding progress in implementing business reforms and enhancing the investment climate.
Kerala achieved a remarkable 99.3% score, placing it among the top achievers in the “Fast Movers” category. The assessment allocated 30% weightage to reform implementation and 70% to investor feedback, reflecting the real-world experiences of entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the state.
“This award shows that Kerala’s performance in ease of doing business last year was not a one-off phenomenon,” said Minister Rajeeve after receiving the accolade. “Last year, we implemented 91% of reforms. This year, we improved that to 99.3%. Out of 34 reform areas, we implemented 30. Kerala now leads in areas such as speedy electricity and water connections, and quick business registration.”
Rajeeve added that Kerala’s consistent achievement highlights the state’s ongoing commitment to governance reforms and reducing compliance burdens. “In 2023, we topped in two business reform areas. This year, we secured first place in four. It reflects our sustained efforts to create a seamless environment for investors,” he said.
The minister credited the coordinated efforts of various state departments, agencies such as KSIDC, and the support from industry bodies including FICCI, CII, and Small Scale Industries Associations for helping Kerala achieve this milestone.
Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also featured alongside Kerala in the Fast Movers category, while Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat appeared in the “Aspirers” list.
Rajeeve said the 2024 recognition will provide a renewed boost to Kerala’s industrial climate and further strengthen investor confidence in the state.