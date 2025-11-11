Kerala tops fast movers list in ease of doing business with 99.3% score

KOCHI: Kerala has once again emerged as one of India’s top performers in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, securing the Top Achiever position in the Fast Movers category under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024. The announcement was made at the Udyog Samagam 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday.

The award was presented to State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in recognition of Kerala’s outstanding progress in implementing business reforms and enhancing the investment climate.

Kerala achieved a remarkable 99.3% score, placing it among the top achievers in the “Fast Movers” category. The assessment allocated 30% weightage to reform implementation and 70% to investor feedback, reflecting the real-world experiences of entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the state.