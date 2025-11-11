Kochi Metro’s ‘apology’ goes trending, draws three lakh engagements in 24 hours

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s latest post on its social media handle — a witty take on the ‘official apology’ trend — has clocked an impressive three lakh engagements within 24 hours, drawing thousands of likes, shares, and humorous comments from the public.
The post, blending humour with humility, struck a chord with netizens who lauded Kochi Metro’s ability to stay on top of trends while maintaining its public service identity.
“We believe that humour and honesty can make even official pages feel human. The overwhelming response to our apology post shows how deeply people connect with that approach,” said K K Jayakumar, senior deputy general manager with the public relations and social media wing of Kochi Metro.
A trendsetter on social media
Kochi Metro has been steadily carving out a name as one of India’s most engaging public sector brands online. Since September 2021, when Loknath Behera took over as its managing director and brought the social media management in-house, Kochi Metro has seen a phenomenal rise in digital engagement.
“We started managing our platforms internally with limited resources, ensuring no staff duties were affected. This approach not only gave us creative freedom but also saved `48 lakh annually, compared to outsourcing,” Jayakumar pointed out.
How the trend began
The viral ‘apology’ trend that has swept social media, particularly among brands, began as a tongue-in-cheek marketing tactic, reportedly originating in the Philippines in 2024 before gaining global momentum.
The trend involves companies or public figures posting an ‘Official Apology Statement’ or a mock formal letter. Unlike a genuine apology, these statements use corporate seriousness to deliver a self-congratulatory message. The ‘apologies’ are for being “too good”, “too hard to part with”, or a product being “too irresistible”.
From ‘chambiko’ to ‘apology’, riding trend wave
Kochi Metro’s creative journey began with the viral ‘chambiko’ trend and has since embraced every major social media moment — from film-inspired memes to dance challenges and cultural spoofs.
Their posts have referenced popular hits like Jailer, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Bheeshma Parvam, Lokah (the highest-grossing Malayalam film), and even Spiderman: Homecoming, using humour to communicate offers, updates, and safety messages in ways that resonate with youth and families alike.
The social media team headed by Jayasanker, which also includes Abhish Ravi and Sajith S, works tirelessly to craft content that feels fresh, authentic, and timely.
They often feature Kochi Metro and Water Metro employees in trending reels, such as the recent ‘Husky dance’ and ‘Onam mood’ videos, showcasing staff enthusiasm and approachability.
“Our team believes that creativity is the new currency of connection,” Jayasanker said.
“Since social media is ever changing, our team is always monitoring relevant platforms and react/adapt immediately. When people see real employees dancing or joining in a trend, they don’t just see a Metro, they see a community,” he added.
Country’s first monetised metro social media
Kochi Metro has also monetised its social media platforms, becoming the first metro service in India to turn digital engagement into a sustainable revenue stream.
The initiative has drawn attention from influencers, agencies, and even other government organisations interested in collaboration.
From saving costs to generating income and from memes to meaning, Kochi Metro’s online presence is fast becoming a model for how public institutions can communicate with personality, empathy, and humour.
As one popular comment on their viral post aptly put it: “Even their apologies are entertaining...”