KPCC president exudes confidence on Congress' performance in upcoming Kerala local body election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Sunny Joseph has expressed confidence in the performance of Congress in the ensuing local body election and said that the result of the election would be against the anti-people governance of both the Union and state government. At a press conference held on Monday, he criticised the government for failing in all sectors.

“The LDF government’s recent announcement of welfare measures is a statement made in anticipation of the defeat. If they had any sincerity, the government should give retrospective effect to the welfare measures announced,” he said. Sunny also questioned the government’s decision to conduct a survey at the last days of the government.

“The government had carried out the delimitation process anticipating its defeat in the local body polls. They made changes in the Panchayat- Municipal Rules without holding any discussion in the assembly. The government also did not forward it to the subject committee of the assembly for consideration. There were also anomalies reported in the voters list preparation and the meetings held to rectify anomalies based on the complaints were a farce. There are also complaints about excluding voters in the newly formed wards,” he alleged.