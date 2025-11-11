Lankan boat seized by NIA off Lakshadweep part of Haji Salim’s drug network

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs, seized from a Sri Lankan fishing vessel off Lakshadweep, has revealed that the items were sourced from abroad and facilitated through the network of notorious smuggler Haji Salim.

A Pakistan-based drug kingpin and an alleged associate of the ISI and Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate, Haji is wanted by multiple international law enforcement agencies for his role in a massive, global narcotics trafficking network operating across the Indian Ocean region.

The prosecution stated that the Indian Coast Guard had traced and intercepted the Sri Lankan fishing boat ‘Ravihansi’ on March 8, 2021, in the Arabian Sea. The vessel was found carrying a large quantity of contraband articles along with five AK-56 rifles and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition, mostly Pakistan Ordnance Factory made, all illegally possessed and without proper documents. Six Sri Lankan nationals were also on board.

Vishnu S Warrier, superintendent of police, NIA Kochi, filed the affidavit before the High Court opposing the bail plea of two Sri Lankan nationals, L Y Nandana and Janaka Dasapriya, who are the first and second accused, respectively, in the case.

The petitioners submitted that they have been in custody for more than four-and-a-half years, since March 27, 2021. The NIA has cited 206 witnesses in the final report. Considering the volume of evidence and the nature of special court trials, there is no likelihood of an early completion of trial, submitted the petitioners.

The NIA submitted that the accused persons have an active role in the transnational conspiracy of narcotic smuggling, arms trafficking and facilitation of banned terrorist organisation LTTE has been clearly established, through custodial interrogation, witness statements, documentary and digital evidence.