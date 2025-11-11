RSS worker’s death in Kerala: Police register sexual abuse case

KOTTAYAM: A month after the alleged suicide of an RSS worker, Ananthu Aji, 26, a native of Elikkulam near Ponkunnam, who took his own life after alleging sexual harassment at RSS camps, the Ponkunnam police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to officials, a case has been filed against Nithish Muraleedharan based on a video that surfaced on the victim’s social media page following his death. Official sources said the case was registered under sections related to unnatural sexual abuse (Section 377 of IPC).

Ananthu, a software engineer by profession, was found dead in a lodge in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 9.

In a video that surfaced on his social media page after his death, Ananthu named Nithish Muraleedharan as one of his abusers. Nithish is currently absconding, the police said.