Solemn, serene: Panchayat in Alappuzha breathes new life into crematorium ground

ALAPPUZHA: In a remarkable effort to break age-old taboos and change public perception, the Punnapra South panchayat in Alappuzha has transformed its crematorium into a serene community space. Once a place that was put-offish, the cremation ground in Adhyapadam now welcomes people who come to relax, reflect, and spend their evenings in its calm surroundings.

At a cost of Rs 1.05 crore, the panchayat has built a modern gas crematorium, a spacious auditorium, and a landscaped park on 64 cents of land, setting a model for how such spaces can also provide dignity to the departed.

According to panchayat president P G Cyrus, the transformation was both an environmental and social mission. “The land was once used as a dumping yard, with a small portion serving as a cremation site. It wore a deserted and weird look. People visited the place only for funerals. Two years ago, we decided to change all that. Our aim was to modernise the crematorium and make the entire area a space of dignity and comfort,” he said.

Initially, the panchayat envisioned creating a European-style cemetery with space for homage and parking, but the lack of adequate land led to a revised plan.

“Architects suggested that we needed at least one acre, which wasn’t possible. So, we chose to build a gas crematorium with a garden and auditorium,” Cyrus said. The result is a space that balances solemnity with serenity. The tiled walkways, flowering plants, and fruit trees have brought new life to the site.