Twenty20 to contest in 60 local bodies, focus on Kochi corporation

KOCHI: Twenty20, the political outfit promoted by the Kitex Group, will contest local body elections to 55 panchayats, four municipalities, and Kochi corporation. The party will be in the running for selected panchayats in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, but the focus will be on Kochi corporation and neighbouring municipalities, Kitex chairman Sabu Jacob said on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, he said Twenty20 will battle it out in all wards of Kochi corporation and the municipalities of Maradu, Tripunithura and Thrikkakara.

“Despite holding the reins of Kochi corporation, the LDF and the UDF have been unable to address even basic issues such as mosquito menace, waterlogging, drinking water, water disposal, and traffic congestion. Political parties are not keen to solve problems that offer room for corruption. Only Twenty20 can take these issues head on. We will transform Kochi into a vibrant city. We will conduct a study and implement a Rs 5,000 crore project to make Kochi a high-tech hub,” he said.

According to Sabu, Twenty20 will cross swords in Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, and Maradu as the development of these municipalities is linked to the development of Kochi.

“We will offer more opportunities to women candidates. In the panchayats of Poothrikka and Thiruvaniyoor, all our candidates will be women. Nearly 80-90% of all our candidates in the seven panchayats under Kunnathunad assembly constituency will be women. Generally, political parties sideline women, but we believe women better understand the problems of the common man. While political parties are not keen to field women candidates, we promote them,” Sabu said.