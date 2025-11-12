Drunk? Get Off Platform: Railways tightens vigil in Kerala

KOCHI: Travelling in the train drunk or just being on the platform in an inebriated condition would invite action, as the authorities gear up to prevent a repeat of the November 2 incident in which a drunk Suresh Kumar, 48, pushed 19-year-old Sreekutty off the moving Kerala Express.

With the incident triggering concerns over women’s safety on trains, the Government Railway Police (GRP), in association with the police department and Railway Protection Force (RPF), has launched ‘Operation Rakshitha’ in all major stations under the two railway divisions in the state. Since Saturday, police personnel have been stationed in ladies compartment of all trains, said an official.

“The operation is being launched under the leadership of Railway SP K S Shahansha, at all 38 stations in the two railway divisions as well as trains conducting service through the state,” a GRP officer told TNIE. The operations will be supervised by the four Railway DySPs, including women officers, said the official.

“Patrolling will be intensified in trains and platforms, especially in compartments where there are a large number of women. During patrolling, inebriated persons found on platforms and inside trains will be booked under relevant sections of the RPF Act. Those heavily inebriated will be booked, while those mildly inebriated will be evicted from the platforms and trains,” he said.