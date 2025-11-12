Drunk? Get Off Platform: Railways tightens vigil in Kerala

KOCHI: Travelling in the train drunk or just being on the platform in an inebriated condition would invite action, as the authorities gear up to prevent a repeat of the November 2 incident in which a drunk Suresh Kumar, 48, pushed 19-year-old Sreekutty off the moving Kerala Express.
With the incident triggering concerns over women’s safety on trains, the Government Railway Police (GRP), in association with the police department and Railway Protection Force (RPF), has launched ‘Operation Rakshitha’ in all major stations under the two railway divisions in the state. Since Saturday, police personnel have been stationed in ladies compartment of all trains, said an official.
“The operation is being launched under the leadership of Railway SP K S Shahansha, at all 38 stations in the two railway divisions as well as trains conducting service through the state,” a GRP officer told TNIE. The operations will be supervised by the four Railway DySPs, including women officers, said the official.
“Patrolling will be intensified in trains and platforms, especially in compartments where there are a large number of women. During patrolling, inebriated persons found on platforms and inside trains will be booked under relevant sections of the RPF Act. Those heavily inebriated will be booked, while those mildly inebriated will be evicted from the platforms and trains,” he said.
All trains will have male and female officers inspecting the coaches, including AC, in teams.
“Many men continue to violate rules prohibiting travel in ladies’ compartments. They will be booked. The inspections will happen at every stop of a particular train so as to prevent crimes such as travelling drunk, drug trafficking and obscene behaviour towards women passengers,” the GRP officer said, adding that the Operation Rakshitha will be on for 15 days.
“Since the Sabarimala season starts soon, nearly a big portion of the police force would be deputed for the same. Operation Rakshitha will resume soon after the pilgrimage season, but the patrolling will be handled only by the GRP,” said the officer.
601 held for taking women’s coaches
Data from the railway’s Thiruvananthapuram division revealed 601 people were arrested for unauthorised travel in women’s coaches until October this year. Six people were involved in specific crimes against women, and 34 were prosecuted for similar offences by the railway and local police.