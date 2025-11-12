Forest dept completes carrying capacity studies in 34 eco-tourism centres in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a positive step towards regulating tourist inflow and protecting fragile forest ecosystems, the forest department has completed the carrying capacity studies in 34 major eco-tourism destinations in the state. The study aims to ensure that visitor numbers remain within permissible limits while enhancing the overall tourist experience. The carrying capacity study was launched following a High Court order after the devastating landslides that claimed hundreds of lives in Wayanad.

A senior official of the forest department told TNIE that the department had launched carrying capacity studies in all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries well in advance. “We expanded and expedited the study to all other eco-tourism destinations following the HC order.

The study findings will be implemented to regulate visitor flow, enhance infrastructure, and improve visitor experience,” said the official.

According to the officials, the carrying capacity studies serve as a vital management tool for field officers, enabling them to determine the optimum number of visitors that each eco-tourism centre can accommodate without disturbing the ecological balance.

The studies assess physical, real, and effective carrying capacities based on parameters such as available infrastructure, staffing levels, road length, and amenities like restrooms, cafeterias, and accommodation units.

The official said that the tourist flow is generally within the prescribed limits, except during peak seasons such as Onam and summer vacations. “During such times, additional staff and facilities will be deployed to manage the crowds,” said the official.