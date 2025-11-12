Forest dept completes carrying capacity studies in 34 eco-tourism centres in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a positive step towards regulating tourist inflow and protecting fragile forest ecosystems, the forest department has completed the carrying capacity studies in 34 major eco-tourism destinations in the state. The study aims to ensure that visitor numbers remain within permissible limits while enhancing the overall tourist experience. The carrying capacity study was launched following a High Court order after the devastating landslides that claimed hundreds of lives in Wayanad.
A senior official of the forest department told TNIE that the department had launched carrying capacity studies in all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries well in advance. “We expanded and expedited the study to all other eco-tourism destinations following the HC order.
The study findings will be implemented to regulate visitor flow, enhance infrastructure, and improve visitor experience,” said the official.
According to the officials, the carrying capacity studies serve as a vital management tool for field officers, enabling them to determine the optimum number of visitors that each eco-tourism centre can accommodate without disturbing the ecological balance.
The studies assess physical, real, and effective carrying capacities based on parameters such as available infrastructure, staffing levels, road length, and amenities like restrooms, cafeterias, and accommodation units.
The official said that the tourist flow is generally within the prescribed limits, except during peak seasons such as Onam and summer vacations. “During such times, additional staff and facilities will be deployed to manage the crowds,” said the official.
The department, which began the initiative through the Kerala State Productivity Council and other expert agencies such as the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has covered all tiger reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and prominent forest destinations under its jurisdiction.
In 2025, the department undertook studies in 14 centres through the Kerala State Productivity Council, while 20 earlier studies were conducted by IFGTB and other agencies.
“Another 16 eco-tourism destinations - including Manalar Kumbavaratty (Achankovil), Kodukuthupara (Punalur), Adavi (Konni), Chellarkoil and Vagamon Pine Valley (Kottayam), and Thommankuthu (Kothamangalam) - are scheduled for completion in the coming months,” the official added.
The department also plans to provide regular training to members of Vana Samrakshana Samithis (VSS) and Eco-Development Committees (EDC) who manage the centres. “The studies will be repeated periodically to reassess capacities in line with changes in infrastructure and environmental conditions in all eco-tourism destinations,” the official added.
Destinations & permissible carrying capacity
Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary: Churulipetty trail (82), Kottar trek (59), Chinnar riverside trek (24), Vasyappara trail (33), Thoovanam trek (7), cultural heritage trek (89)
Eravikulam National Park: Rajamala eco-tourism zone (1,395), Lakkom waterfalls (648)
Periyar Tiger Reserve: Green walk (50)
Thekkady and Vallakadavu: Jungle scout (50), nature wall (62), border hiking (42), bamboo rafting (42), tiger trail (12), pug mark trail (93), boat cruise (650)
Banasuramala-Meenmutty: Trekking/waterfall (1,110), Chembra Peak (240), Kuruva (1,150), Soochippara (1,200)
Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary: Safari/boating (250 vehicles)
Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary: Trek drive (86 vehicles per day)
Kallar: Site seeing and trekking (4,455)
Ponmudi: Site seeing and trekking (9,566)
Gavi: Vehicle safari (39 vehicles per day), Sabarimala view point trekking (5,492)