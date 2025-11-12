Kerala scrambles to implement SC order on stray dogs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Supreme Court directing the state government to remove stray dogs from the premises of schools, colleges and other public institutions within eight weeks, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) is scrambling for solutions.

The LSGD principal secretary has convened an urgent high-level meeting on Thursday with secretaries from key departments, including animal husbandry, health, transport, PWD, and NHAI to chalk out a coordinated action plan.

As per the Supreme Court direction, the stray dog caught from public places should be vaccinated, neutered and relocated to shelters. “We have studied the order and it mandates that the animals be shifted to shelters, but the state does not currently have the infrastructure to accommodate them.

The apex court has specifically mentioned the places where the dogs need to be removed. Various departments are involved. Hence we have called for this meeting to arrive at a decision on how to implement the court order,” an official said. The official said that after the meeting, a chief secretary-level meeting will be held.

According to the animal husbandry department, LSGD is responsible for 80 per cent of stray dog management including setting up of shelters, ABC centres and other infrastructure.

“We will be giving a set of suggestions in the upcoming meeting. The construction work of around 30 ABC centres attached to the veterinary hospital under the department will be expedited,” said an official source.

Meanwhile, animal welfare groups plan legal fightback against the Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs. Animal welfare organisations are preparing to move a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging its recent ruling on the management of stray dogs, alleging that the verdict was passed without hearing their side.