One click that costs Kerala crores

KOCHI: When a Malayali binge-watcher quickly signs up on an OTT app and picks Andaman & Nicobar Islands from the dropdown menu — simply because it comes first — the money he pays in GST doesn’t reach Kerala. It goes to Andaman. And that tiny click, repeated thousands of times across online purchases, is quietly bleeding Kerala’s tax revenue dry.

For a consumption-driven state like Kerala, this small digital oversight is proving costly. Despite strong GST collections, Kerala’s revenues are not keeping pace — and the culprit, officials said, is the faulty recording of the “place of supply” in interstate transactions.

“It’s not tax evasion,” clarified an official with the state GST department. “The tax is being paid, but it’s being credited to the wrong state. And we have no jurisdiction to correct it.”

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was designed to create a seamless national market by merging dozens of central and state taxes. It has three components — CGST (Central GST), SGST (State GST) and IGST (Integrated GST) — depending on where the goods or services are consumed.

When a transaction happens within a state, both CGST and SGST are charged, with revenue shared between the Centre and that particular state. But when a transaction crosses state borders — like a Kerala resident buying a phone from a Karnataka seller — IGST comes into play.

The problem lies in how sellers record these transactions. Under the GST law, the state entitled to a share of IGST is determined by the ‘place of supply’ — essentially, the customer’s location.

“If the seller in Karnataka doesn’t record Kerala as the place of supply, that share of IGST never reaches us,” explained another official. “It stays with Karnataka as SGST. We can’t inspect those dealers or recover that amount.”