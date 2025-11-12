SIR enumeration forms distributed to 42 per cent in Kerala: Electoral officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight days after the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, over 1.15 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among the 2.78 crore voters who figure in the electoral roll as on October 27, 2025.

With SIR reaching nearly 42% of voters by November 11, Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar exuded hope that the first phase of the exercise, that includes distribution and collection of enumeration forms, would be completed by November 25.

Meanwhile, as part of SIR, the District Election Office, Thrissur, in collaboration with online food delivery partners, launched an innovative voter awareness initiative. Pamphlets providing guidance on filling the enumeration form will now be delivered along with every food order. The initiative is aimed at informing and engaging urban voters about the SIR process.

The initiative was inaugurated by Thirussur District Election Officer & District Collector, Arjun Pandian, who handed over the first set of pamphlets to an online delivery partner. Electoral Registration Officer & Sub Collector Thrissur Akhil V Menon, Additional District Magistrate Murali T, Assistant Collector Swathi Mohan Rathod, ERO & Deputy Collector (LA) Manoj, and Deputy Collector (Election) Krishnakumar K were present at the event.