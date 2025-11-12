Tank collapse: Water supply restored partially in Kochi

KOCHI: A day after the collapse of a key storage tank at the Thammanam pump house, water supply to major parts of the city was partially restored by Tuesday afternoon as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) resumed pumping operations utilising the remaining tank at the site.

The massive ground-level water tank had collapsed early on Monday, severely impacting the water distribution network in nearly 30% of the Kochi corporation area and the adjacent Cheranalloor panchayat.

The collapsed tank, a 40-year-old structure with a capacity of 1.3 crore litres, sent a gushing flood of approximately 1.15 crore litres of water across the residential area behind the pump house. Subsequently, regions like Vyttila, Petta, Vaduthala and Pachalam were left facing an acute water shortage.

“KWA worked on a war footing and managed to resume operations at the Thammanam pump house. A successful trial run of the temporary supply system was completed this afternoon and the water supply restored,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, said.