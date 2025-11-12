Thiruvananthapuram MCH turns ‘nightmare’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I ’ve been sharing the bed. Even then, we have to make way when those in need of critical care are brought in,” a female patient lamented. “There are too many patients and too few doctors. Sometimes we wait for hours, even with serious conditions,” she added, hurriedly.

There’s no dearth of complaints at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Uncertainty lurks for many who seek care here: Long waits for beds, lack of timely treatment, and want of privacy... the list of grievances goes on.

The death of Kollam man K Venu, who allegedly breathed his last while on a prolonged wait for cardiac treatment, has once again placed the spotlight on the grim realities at one of the premier government hospitals in the state.

A visit unearthed the situation on the ground. Within its crowded corridors and old buildings, patients struggle for space and care. Of the 28 wards, six have been demolished for renovation, forcing patients, many of them referred from taluk and district hospitals, to share beds or, more often, to lie on the floor.

In the general medicine wards 1 and 3, the situation is worse. Even patients from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) make do without beds. There is no privacy in these crowded spaces. The stench from restrooms clogged with pigeon droppings seeps into the wards, where bystanders stretch out on verandas and eat near wash areas. All say they have nowhere else to go.

The lack of facilities is evident everywhere. After several old buildings were pulled down for renovation, patients were moved around and additional beds were added to wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 14, and 28. In some sections, it is virtually impossible to walk between beds.