Thiruvananthapuram MCH turns ‘nightmare’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I ’ve been sharing the bed. Even then, we have to make way when those in need of critical care are brought in,” a female patient lamented. “There are too many patients and too few doctors. Sometimes we wait for hours, even with serious conditions,” she added, hurriedly.
There’s no dearth of complaints at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Uncertainty lurks for many who seek care here: Long waits for beds, lack of timely treatment, and want of privacy... the list of grievances goes on.
The death of Kollam man K Venu, who allegedly breathed his last while on a prolonged wait for cardiac treatment, has once again placed the spotlight on the grim realities at one of the premier government hospitals in the state.
A visit unearthed the situation on the ground. Within its crowded corridors and old buildings, patients struggle for space and care. Of the 28 wards, six have been demolished for renovation, forcing patients, many of them referred from taluk and district hospitals, to share beds or, more often, to lie on the floor.
In the general medicine wards 1 and 3, the situation is worse. Even patients from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) make do without beds. There is no privacy in these crowded spaces. The stench from restrooms clogged with pigeon droppings seeps into the wards, where bystanders stretch out on verandas and eat near wash areas. All say they have nowhere else to go.
The lack of facilities is evident everywhere. After several old buildings were pulled down for renovation, patients were moved around and additional beds were added to wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 14, and 28. In some sections, it is virtually impossible to walk between beds.
Patients without bystanders lie abandoned in several corners. Those suffering from fever, infections, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, anaemia, leukemia or even heart conditions are all admitted to the same wards.
“There is only one privacy screen in my ward,” said Shini of Neyyattinkara, who was moved out of ICU on Wednesday and now shares her bed with an elderly woman. “Sometimes we relieve ourselves in the morning and wait till evening to clean up. I have cried out of utter desperation. But, no one is to blame.
The nurses and staff are overwhelmed.” A patient referred from RCC with vertigo waited the entire day for a bed. In ward 1, John from Punalur, who recently suffered a heart attack, lies stretched on the floor. His bystander says this is safer than sharing a bed from which he could fall off.
The cardiology department is under equal strain. It has only 40 beds for both men and women and has patients spilling over onto the corridors. Some lie on stretchers for days. Outpatient (OP) and follow-up cases are booked in advance, so the critical ones are squeezed in between, hospital sources said.
General medicine has over 600 beds, but requires at least 300 more. Admissions pour in around the clock from OP and emergency that leaves the staff struggling. Hospital authorities admit the numbers are staggering.
A senior MCH official said the hospital is doing everything it can, but the situation is beyond what it can manage.
“A large number of patients are referred from distant places. Some may not be serious cases, but we do not turn anyone away. There are 1,952 beds, but we treat 300 to 400 more patients daily. The new complex, expected by 2026, will ease the pressure,” he said.
“The hospital has all the facilities. There is nothing you cannot find here. We offer all kinds of treatment. But without enough space and basic facilities, it is turning into a nightmare for patients,” said another senior official, pointing out their helplessness.
Highlighting that hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services are often unsupportive and make referrals without proper consultation, Director of Medical Education (DME) Vishwanathan K V said that such practices could put tertiary care centres under strain.
“The Thiruvananthapuram MCH, together with SAT Hospital, has 3,500 beds and additional 250 beds are being added in the surgical block. Several wards in general medicine have also been expanded. Yet, patient load continues to rise. Occupancy has reached 170%, more than half beyond full capacity. Referrals often arrive after 1pm, even for minor issues, because secondary hospitals are not managing cases effectively,” the DME said.
He said the government has consistently supported the hospital, with 470 new posts created. An updated referral protocol was also released on Monday. “It is expected to enhance the functioning of patient referrals, and ensure that healthcare institution functions to its full potential,“ added the DME.
Overloaded and underequipped: Life inside MCH
MCH has 1,952 beds but routinely treats 300–400 in-patients above capacity each day
The general medicine dept, with over 600 beds, requires at least 300 more to meet demand
Of the 28 wards, six have been demolished for renovation, causing overcrowding in the remaining wards
Patients are often referred from taluk and district hospitals even for minor ailments, officials said
Restrooms are frequently clogged
The cardiology dept has only 40 beds, leading to spillover into corridors
Patients with serious conditions such as heart attacks, leukaemia, autoimmune diseases, and infections are treated together in the same wards
A revised referral protocol has been issued to improve coordination between primary, secondary, and tertiary centres
Expansion projects, including 250 new surgical beds and a hospital complex by 2026, are expected to ease the load