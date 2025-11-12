Why MVD can’t act on ‘illegal’ online taxi aggregators in Kerala

KOCHI: Despite the Kerala transport minister openly labelling the operations of multinational online taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola as “illegal” for their failure to register under state regulations, the motor vehicles department (MVD) is unable to take specific punitive action. The core issue, as articulated by traffic experts and legal professionals, is a critical gap between policy and law. To be precise, policy exists but specific rules do not.

The Union government, through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 (specifically, Sections 93 and 193), made it mandatory for aggregators to hold a licence from the respective state to operate. Following this, the Kerala government framed a policy—based on central guidelines—requiring registration with the State Transport Authority (STA).

However, as former Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) B J Antony noted, the state has not yet formulated the rules necessary to implement and enforce the policy.

“Though the Central Act is there, the lack of specific rules, to be framed by the state, are rendering the authorities powerless to act against the online taxi services. These rules would define key administrative aspects such as who should be the licensing authority, the exact licensing system and fee structure, the process for penal action if rules are violated, and so on. Without legally binding rules, the state’s aggregator policy lacks the legal backup required for the MVD or the transport commissioner to issue formal notices or register cases against the companies, despite the minister’s strong statements,” Antony pointed out.