Bengaluru man combs every Kochi street, bylane in search of missing father

KOCHI: In the rush of cars and bikes in Kochi city, a young man sat quietly on the steps of a commercial complex near Pathadipalam metro station. Suddenly, he leapt up and ran towards an elderly passerby, his eyes searching the man’s face with desperate hope, only to turn away disappointed. The 35-year-old man then returned to his spot, beside a fading poster that read ‘Missing: Suraj Lama’.

Santon Lama, son of 59-year-old Suraj—a Bengaluru resident who went missing in Kochi after being deported from Kuwait last month — has had the same routine every day: combing every shortcut, bypass and street across Ernakulam district in search of his father.

“Every time my phone rings, hope fills my heart. Yesterday night (Tuesday), I got a call from Perumbavoor about a possible sighting. I rushed there and searched till morning, but in vain,” said Santon.

Suraj worked in Kuwait for nearly 30 years, running his own restaurant. He was deported to Kochi after reportedly suffering memory loss caused by ‘methanol poisoning’. After his condition worsened, Suraj was transferred to a deportation centre and sent to India.

“Two days after his arrival, we received a photo of an air ticket from one of his friends in Kuwait, revealing that my father had been deported via Jazeera Airways on October 4 and landed in Kochi the next day,” said Santon.

He said, “I recently rented a bike to ease my search. Every morning, I fill its tank and ride through the streets, residential areas and bylanes across Ernakulam’s rural belt - from Aluva to Perumbavoor - looking for my father. By evening, I return to the city and continue looking in public places, including the shelter home premises. At night, I go from one metro pillar to another, checking the people sleeping there, hoping to find my father among them.”