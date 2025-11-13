BJP looks to progress with professional edge

KOCHI: With a technocrat at the helm of affairs, the BJP is banking on professionalism and development to upset the decades-old bipolar politics in Kerala.

Understanding the pivotal role of panchayats in expanding its support base at the grassroots level, the party has been persevering for the past six months -- reorganising booth-level committees, forming election-management committees at ward level and preparing panchayat-specific development agenda.

Besides, its cadre has been actively enroling new voters, an exercise done by only the CPM in the past. The party has added around 8 lakh new voters over the past few months.

The BJP studied long-pending projects and explored central initiatives that can be utilised in each local body. Based on the effort, a development agenda has been prepared that will be presented before voters along with the party manifesto. The projects proposed for corporations such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have been sent to a Mumbai-based agency to be repackaged in a professional manner.

“We have prepared development plans for each local body diligently by identifying projects and discussing with local leaders and professionals. Our teams will visit houses and expose the long forgotten projects and the possibilities of unexplored central projects.