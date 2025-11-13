Dispute over seat sharing, BDJS boycotts NDA candidate announcement meetings

KOCHI: Expressing discontent over the highhanded approach of BJP in seat sharing, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a major partner of the NDA in Kerala, boycotted the meetings held in Ernakulam and Alappuzha to announce candidates for the local body elections on Wednesday. The BDJS had demanded 10 seats in Kochi Corporation. However, as talks failed to reach a consensus, the BJP announced only 32 candidates in the 76 seats in Kochi Corporation.

In Alappuzha South organisational district, the NDA had organised four meetings to announce the candidates at Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam, Chengannur and Haripad on Wednesday.

The announcements were made by BJP state secretary S Suresh, state general secretary Anoop Antony, senior leader P C George and state vice-president B Gopalakrishnan. However, the absence of BDJS leaders reflected the growing discontent in the front. Despite Alappuzha being a stronghold of BDJS, there was no reference about party president Thushar Vellappally in the poster of the programme.

“The BJP unilaterally announced candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode corporations. Even in Palakkad municipality, there was no discussion. This is against the principles of cooperation within the alliance. If the BJP does not want our support, we are ready to contest alone.

We will be announcing our candidates for 20 seats in Thiruvananthapuram in a couple of days. Though BJP state president is ready to negotiate, some leaders of the party are very arrogant in their approach,” a senior leader of BDJS told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has convened a meeting of NDA leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to discuss the issues.