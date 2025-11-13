Driver killed as concrete girder collapses on pickup van at Aroor-Thuravoor flyover in Kerala
ALAPPUZHA: A tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning in the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway construction area when a massive concrete girder fell onto a pickup van, killing its driver.
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (36), Jishnubhavan, Pallippad, Haripad.
The incident took place around 2.30 am, when the pickup van, loaded with eggs, was travelling from Tamil Nadu toward Alappuzha after unloading goods in Ernakulam. The girder collapsed near Chandhiroor, trapping the vehicle completely underneath. According to officials, two girders fell, one entirely and another partially, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Rajesh, who was not the vehicle’s regular driver, had been called in for duty as a substitute. Rescue workers took nearly three and a half hours to remove the girder and recover the body after dismantling parts of the van. Each girder reportedly weighs around 8,000 kilograms and measures 32 meters in length.
Traffic on the national highway has been restricted following the accident. Vehicles from the Alappuzha side are being diverted through Arookutty, while those from Ernakulam are rerouted via Poochakkal and Cherthala X-ray Junction.
The vehicle owner alleged that the mishap was caused by negligence on the part of the construction contractor.
Public Works Minister P A Muhammad Riyas has sought a report from the PWD secretary regarding the incident.
Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating that while safety measures are usually in place, it appeared something had broken unexpectedly. “We had already informed the district collector about the need for strict safety arrangements,” she said.
Local residents said accidents are frequent in the flyover construction area and that authorities often fail to take corrective action despite repeated warnings.