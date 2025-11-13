First-off-the-blocks UDF looks to press advantage in local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of nearly 15 years, a sense of renewed hope appears to be sweeping through the ranks of the Congress-led UDF. Workers believe the alliance is finally poised to reemerge as a formidable force before the assembly election in 2026.

According to senior leaders, the last time the UDF stormed the local bodies was in 2010. Since then the front has consistently disappointed, especially in 2015 and 2020 when the LDF consolidated its position.

With these polls being viewed as a do-or-die battle, the Congress and allies see it as a curtain raiser to the assembly election. Despite a series of setbacks in recent years, the Congress has succeeded in energising its workers and local leadership. “The end justifies the means,” a Congress political affairs committee member said. “We will not settle for nothing less than success,” he said.

At its Wayanad chintan shivir, the party unveiled Mission 2025, detailing its strategies and road map for local-body polls. “Our workers visited homes before our opponents even began preparatory work,” said KPCC working president P C Vishnunadh. “We distributed leaflets highlighting the failures of the state and central governments, and for the first time, ward committees were authorised to collect funds from the public through coupons,” he said.