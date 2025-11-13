INTERVIEW | ‘Government has acted decisively, Sabarimala is not a worry’ : LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala heads for local-body elections, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan says the ruling front will focus on development and welfare initiatives. Discussing priorities and challenges in an interaction with the TNIE, the senior CPM leader stresses that the alliance does not see the Sabarimala gold-theft controversy hurting its chances. Excerpts:

What key issues will the LDF raise in this election?

The Left government has completed 10 years in office. During this period, it has undertaken numerous welfare and development initiatives for the people. At present, the government is implementing the Knowledge Mission to create large-scale employment opportunities. Several development activities with a strong local focus have also been carried out during this period. Many new initiatives and solutions closely connected to people’s daily lives have been implemented through local self-government institutions.

Will Sabarimala issue prove to be setback for LDF?

The government has taken a firm stand against all forms of wrongdoing. Strict action is being taken against officials involved in criminal activities. The LDF is not worried about the issue, since the government has acted decisively to bring offenders before the law and recover what has been lost.