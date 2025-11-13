Kerala government informs Centre about PM SHRI freeze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two weeks after the LDF decided to put on hold implementation of the PM SHRI scheme following opposition from the CPI, the state government on Wednesday formally conveyed the same to the Centre, but not before a ‘reminder’ from the ally.

The government sent the letter after CPI ministers P Prasad and K Rajan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning. General education secretary K Vasuki sent the same after consultation with the Advocate General, the minister’s office said.

The CPI had been unhappy over the delay in formally conveying the front’s decision to the Centre. Speaking to reporters in the morning, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reminded the government about sending the letter.

“The LDF government will never be part of PM SHRI; it is a political decision taken by the front. The cabinet has agreed to it. The LDF and government decided to send a letter conveying the decision to the Union government. If this does not happen, we will see,” Binoy said.

After the minister informed that the letter had been sent, Binoy termed it a victory of LDF politics. “This is LDF’s contribution to student and teacher organisations protesting against the RSS agenda in the education sector,” he said.

He also said only the media was doubtful whether the government will send the letter. “The CPI had no such doubts,” he said.

The CPI had opposed the government’s move to sign an MoU with the Centre on implementing the PM SHRI in the state. It was then decided that the scheme will be put on hold until a seven-member cabinet sub-committee chaired by Sivankutty reviews it. The panel is yet to hold its first meeting.