Kerala HC suggests state move Supreme Court against EC’s Special Revision drive

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday suggested that it would be appropriate for the state government to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala.

During the hearing of the petition filed by the state government, Justice V G Arun said it would be better to approach the Supreme Court, as several other states have also filed Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) against the SIR. The court will pass an order on Friday on the state’s petition seeking deferment of the SIR until the local body elections are over.

Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup argued that the state has not questioned the validity of the Election Commission’s SIR and that the writ petition is confined solely to seeking its deferment within the state until the local body elections are concluded.

The state government contended that conducting the SIR simultaneously with the local body elections would hinder their smooth conduct. The general elections to the LSGIs are a massive exercise requiring the deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-government services for election-related duties, along with an additional 68,000 police and other security personnel for election-related security duties.