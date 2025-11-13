LDF to face stronger challenge in Anthoor as UDF, BJP steps up campaign

KANNUR: Anthoor municipality, a CPM stronghold, is gearing up for a tough battle in the upcoming elections, with both UDF and NDA preparing to challenge its dominance.

In a significant political move, the UDF had reopened its Anthoor Congress mandalam committee office at Bakkalam after a gap of four and a half decades, marking the party’s re-entry into the local political scene, despite contesting the last two elections without a party office.

Anthoor, which became a municipality in 2015, was earlier a panchayat that had been merged with Taliparamba in 1990.

Kannur DCC president Martin George said, “With the opening of the new party office in Anthoor, Congress workers have regained their enthusiasm and energy. There has been a great change in the political scenario in Anthoor.”

In the 2015 local body elections, 14 wards in the municipality saw no opposition candidates against the LDF, highlighting the party’s absolute dominance in the region. However, by the 2020 elections, that number dropped to just six, signalling a shift in the political landscape as both the UDF and NDA began to strengthen their presence and field candidates across more wards.