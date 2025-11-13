Prevention of Corruption Act to be invoked in Sabarimala gold theft case

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a major development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to invoke provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, following a directive from the Kerala High Court.

According to officials, in such a scenario, the case may be transferred to the Vigilance Court in Kollam, which has jurisdiction over Pathanamthitta district, for further proceedings. The inclusion of the PC Act marks a crucial phase in the investigation as the SIT steps up its probe into the alleged involvement of senior TDB officials.

The team, which had earlier moved the High Court seeking its permission to invoke provisions of the Act, is expected to press corruption charges against TDB officers for their “wilful mis-classification” of the gold-plated panels covering temple carvings and sculptures before handing them over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, under the pretext of refurbishment.

The probe gathered pace after the recent arrest of former TDB president N Vasu, who allegedly played a central role in the controversial transfer of the gold-plated door panels at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam to the sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potti.

Vasu, who was arrested on Tuesday, was produced before the Pathanamthitta Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court (I) and remanded till November 24 by Judge Karthika Prasad. He is currently lodged in the Kottarakkara Sub Jail.

The SIT’s move to bring the PC Act into the investigation also comes amid its reported move to question CPM leader and former TDB president K Padmakumar.