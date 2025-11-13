Six members inducted into Samastha mushawara

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has inducted six new members in the vacant positions in the central mushawara (consultation body). At the meeting held here on Wednesday, it incorporated Alavi Faizi Kolaparambu, T K Aboobacker Musaliyar Velimukku, P Saithalavi Musaliyar Mambuzha, Abdul Gafoor Anwari, Basheer Faizi Cheekkonnu and Muhammad Shafeef Baqavi and the new members.

Curiously, no member of the Panakkad family has been inducted into the mushawara. There were reports that either Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal or Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal will find a berth in the highest body as part of the compromise formula reached between Samastha and the IUML.

Significantly, mushawara member M P Musthaful Faizi, who was suspended from the body, was not taken back. Faizi is a known IUML-supporter in the mushawara. He was placed under suspension for speaking against Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. Revoking the suspension was also learnt to be one of the ingredients of the compromise formula.

In a press release on the mushawara meeting, Jiffiri Thangal said a meeting will be held in Tamil Nadu next month as part of the centenary of Samastha. Samastha’s national conference will be held in Delhi on November 23 and 24.