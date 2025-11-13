Staff, space crunch chokes Kozhikode MCH

KOZHIKODE: In the dim, overcrowded corridors of the old block at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), one of Kerala’s largest and most reputed public health institutions, pain and exhaustion have become routine. The smell of antiseptic mixes with the stifling heat of human suffering as patients lie side by side on thin mats, clutching their saline bottles hung from iron window grills and door handles.

Even the verandas have turned into makeshift wards. Glucose drips dangle from nails on the walls. Nurses crouch on the floor to insert IV lines, while resident doctors move from one patient to another, bending down to check blood pressure or oxygen levels.

“This is not how medicine should be practised,” said a senior physician, shaking his head. “It breaks our hearts to see patients lying on the floor, but we have nowhere to put them.”

The old block is the worst affected. “The wards are bursting at the seams,” said a senior resident in the medicine department.

“We examine more than 500 patients daily. There are moments when two or three patients share one bed, and when even that’s impossible, they lie on the verandah. Sometimes, even that space runs out.”

Inside Ward 9, a 58-year-old from Malappuram lies near the door, his saline bottle tied to a piece of rope hanging from a window latch.

“We came here because we can’t afford private hospitals,” he said weakly.

“But here, we are surviving, not healing. The mosquitoes don’t let us sleep. Still, where else can we go?”