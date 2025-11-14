Former BJP leader K Padmarajan found guilty in Panoor Palathayi POCSO Case

KANNUR: In one of Kerala’s most disturbing child abuse cases, the Palathayi POCSO case has reached a decisive moment after the Thalassery Fast-Track POCSO Court found former BJP leader and schoolteacher K. Padmarajan guilty in the sensational Panoor Palathayi child rape case.

The court confirmed that the charges of sexual assault and rape against him had been proven beyond reasonable doubt. The quantum of sentence will be announced on Saturday.

The case, involving the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old schoolgirl by her own teacher, BJP leader and former Thrippangottur panchayat committee president K.K. Padmarajan, has gripped the state for over four years with its shocking twists, political undercurrents, and repeated derailments of the investigation.

What began as a routine complaint on 16 March 2020 soon exploded into one of the most controversial crimes in Kannur’s recent history.

The complaint, filed with the Thalassery DySP, alleged that Padmarajan, also a district leader of the Sangh-affiliated teachers’ organisation NTU, had sexually assaulted the child multiple times—both in the school toilet and at a house where the girl had been taken. Initially, local police astonishingly concluded that the complaint appeared “fabricated,” leading to widespread protests when action against the accused stalled.

Amid mounting public outrage, POCSO charges were finally invoked. Padmarajan, who had gone into hiding, was arrested on 15 April 2020 from a relative’s house.

From the outset, the case turned into a political battleground. The BJP repeatedly claimed the complaint was part of an SDPI conspiracy aimed at tarnishing its local leadership. Meanwhile, the child’s family accused successive investigation teams of sabotage and deliberate mishandling.

What followed were a series of troubling investigative lapses. The Crime Branch, after taking over the case, showed inexplicable delay in filing the chargesheet, submitting it just hours before the mandatory 90-day deadline. Shockingly, the Crime Branch omitted POCSO charges entirely, limiting the case to sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act. This omission directly helped Padmarajan secure bail from the Thalassery Additional District Court.