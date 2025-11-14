Interview| ‘People understand that govt’s welfare measures are mere election gimmick’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With his eyes firmly fixed on the upcoming local-body elections, state Congress president Sunny Joseph talks to TNIE about Congress’ campaign themes, its stance on key issues, and allegations raised by rivals. Excerpts:

What are the main issues being raised in this election?

The Congress is highlighting the government’s anti-people policies and its move to undermine decentralisation by cutting funds meant for local bodies. Funds allocated for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have also been slashed. We will also focus on issues such as price rise, unemployment, and the crises in the agricultural and coastal sectors. The breakdown of law and order is another major concern.

How does the Congress view the Sabarimala issue?

The party is taking a strong stand on the matter. The government’s actions have hurt devotees and caused widespread resentment. This issue has deeply affected the public, and that sentiment will reflect in the election result.

The chief minister announced welfare measures and hike in pensions ahead of polls. Will this help the LDF?

No, it won’t. People understand that this is nothing but an election gimmick. The government has failed to fulfil the welfare promises of the last assembly election. If there was genuine commitment, the pensions would have been distributed much earlier.